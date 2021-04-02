Spring Cleaning: Local Experts Share Advice, Favorite Products for Home Organizing and Sprucing

After a winter of intense hibernation and of following stay-at-home procedures due to the ongoing public health crisis, the question of the new season is this: Who isn’t in need of a deep spring-clean?

“The No. 1 benefit to organizing your space is seeing the potential,” says Kelly Bouma, owner of Organizing By Kelly. “I see, in spaces that aren’t organized, people tend to not feel energetic. If you have an organized house, then you’ll feel creative in every part of your house. All of a sudden, the landing ground for all that clutter will become a yoga studio [or] a playroom.”

Bouma suggests starting with the dreaded junk drawers and catch-all spots in your home.

“If you can do one thing in your home that will control the other areas, it’s the storage area,” she says. “Buy some clear bins of different sizes and label them. When things start to clutter, you can feel peace of mind [and] put it in a proper place in the storage area. You are that much closer to having an organized home and being able to maintain it.”

The best tactic to employ, Bouma says, is a two-bag system – one trash bag for items that need to be thrown out and one for items to donate. This proves most effective in your next area to tackle: closets.

“Start with the things on hangers,” she says. “Go through and, just like [celebrity organizing consultant] Marie Kondo says, do you love it? If you don’t, let it go!”

Bouma reminds that purging clothing is about what currently fits, the feel of the fabric, upkeep and the frequency with which you wear a garment. And once the hangers have been sorted, go through your dresser drawers before taking on that pile you’ve been avoiding on the floor, which is made all the easier to manage because you’ve created space to put away what’s left.