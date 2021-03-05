Savvy Design Group Completes Preteen Bedroom With a Timeless Aesthetic

Tasked with designing a preteen boy’s bedroom in Frontenac, interior designer Brett Clark reflected on how he might feel coming home from school one day and discovering a room created just for him.

Clark, a designer for Ladue-based firm Savvy Design Group, knew he wanted to incorporate his young client’s interests, but he didn’t want that to dictate a childhood theme, such as the typical superheroes, sports or cars.

“For kids’ bedrooms, remember that what they may like now, in a few years [that] may not still be the case,” Clark says. “So, focus on a timeless design that will grow with them while still incorporating their current interests in smaller elements, like accessories or artwork.”

A monochromatic color scheme and a mix of textures and finishes throughout the room helped achieve this timeless aesthetic. Clark points out that floating nightstands, articulating sconces and a hanging light fixture “bring in iron and brushed brass finishes that are juxtaposed with softer organic materials, such as wood and leather, found in the upholstery and cabinetry.”

This project demanded balance, Clark continues, “striking a balance between functionality, comfort and longevity.” His team, involving Savvy project manager Ellen Lancia and NewSpace home organization experts, sought to maximize the space and provide areas for working on homework, lounging and sleeping.