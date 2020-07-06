Sacred Space Organizing Company Repurposes Discarded Items as Charitable Donations

Sacred Space Organizing, a Des Peres-based professional organizing company, not only wants to help people live lighter and better, but also wants to bless others along the way.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Blessing Our Neighbors project, a new initiative that embraces opportunity, prosperity and purpose,” says Charlotte Slankard, a professional organizer and co-owner of the company. “Everything our clients discard during our session together goes directly to those in need in our communities.”

Sacred Space Organizing has partnered with three nonprofits specifically for its new initiative: Connections to Success/Dress for Success Midwest, Society of St. Vincent de Paul of St. Louis and Catholic Charities of St. Louis.

“By partnering with the three powerhouse nonprofit organizations, we are able to share discarded items with people who need and appreciate them,” Slankard says. “So, for example, Connections to Success inspires people to achieve economic independence by providing hope, resources and a plan. They work with clients living in poverty and often need education and training opportunities to obtain a job with a living wage. Thanks to Connections to Success, their participants will receive a professional suiting experience, complete with clothing, shoes and accessories to boost their confidence and land that job. If we’re helping a client declutter professional clothing, we would most likely look to them. Our clients can feel good knowing that their donated items will find a happy home.”