Payne Family Homes Leads Dream Home Giveaway for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital takes many forms. In the metro area, Payne Family Homes is orchestrating construction of a dream home so St. Jude can sell tickets for a chance to win a new, luxurious abode.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a national fundraiser with more than 40 giveaways planned in the U.S. this year. Local vendors donate labor and materials to complete each St. Jude Dream Home, says Stephanie Riales, the regional manager of St. Louis of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, the fundraising organization of St. Jude.

“Payne Family Homes works hard to recruit local partners in order to build this home at zero cost,’” Riales says. “Payne Family Homes goes above and beyond out in the community finding amazing construction donors and hosting fundraising events to donate every aspect of a home.”

Payne Family Homes has been part of this initiative for seven consecutive years now. According to the company’s website, this year’s sponsors include the area’s St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Chic Lumber, River City Drywall & Painting and numerous others.

“Payne designs the home and coordinates the effort, but our trade partners and sponsors are a huge part of that effort,” says Dawn Walter, Payne Family Homes’ director of marketing. “It’s just a really great project that everyone can rally behind.”