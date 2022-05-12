Outdoor Deck Transformation Adds a Timelessly Designed Bathroom to Webster Groves Home

There’s no denying that the inside of this bathroom is a beaut – but can you believe that in its previous life, the chamber was an outdoor second-story deck?
“You’d never know,” says Rebekah Moore Murphy, namesake of Rebekah Murphy Interiors. “And what we were able to give these homeowners out of that teeny little space, I think, is a miracle. She’s got a private toilet room, a sizable shower, just really charming cabinetry. You’re surprised by how great the space is with what little they had to work with in the beginning.”
Murphy says the homeowners were hoping for a contemporary look that was also unique and that flawlessly fit the historic Webster Groves home.
“We incorporated black and white, which is timeless, with the European-type color cabinetry,” Murphy details. “We also added ceiling pendants over the vanities, which is kind of different for a bathroom.”
There are also two tall, spacious linen pantry cabinets on the other side of the vanities.
“That gives [the homeowners] lots of storage,” Murphy notes. “[The project] was a hard one because it’s this historic home, and I love them, but they come with the challenges, oftentimes, of not having the abundance of space. But I’m so pleased with it. I don’t think you could have thought through a better space plan for the homeowners and what they wanted to achieve.”
Rebekah Murphy Interiors, 314-873-1154, rebekahmooremurphy.com