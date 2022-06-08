New St. Louis Nonprofit Forms to Address the Modern-Day Impact of Race-Based Housing Discrimination

Aaron Turner and his wife, Joy, checked the boxes. They graduated from college, rented a home, paid off student loans and started a family. But after 15 years of renting and saving, they still struggled to secure enough cash to buy a house for themselves and their two kids.

“We were definitely in a place where we could keep a mortgage, but having $10,000 in savings for a house down payment was not a reality for us,” Aaron Turner explains. “In God’s plan, we came to find out about The FAM … ”

This new nonprofit stepped in to help by hiring a real estate agent and covering the down payment, new appliance costs and related expenses – around $20,000 in financial support. Turner’s family was one of the first to benefit from The FAM, which has a mission to “eliminate race as a factor in homeownership throughout St. Louis in one generation.”

The FAM is celebrating its one-year anniversary as a nonprofit this month, but the racial justice initiative at the heart of the organization has been developing since 2020 among leaders and members of One Family Church in the metro area, says John Kiehl, The FAM’s founding board member and managing director. The nonprofit’s founders recognize that the oppression of Black people in the past still affects Black people today, particularly when it comes to wealth-building opportunities.

“We envision St. Louis as a global model of racial equity and economic opportunity by 2060,” details Brent Roam, founder of The FAM and lead pastor of One Family Church. “To date, the increase in net worth of our clients has already risen to $28,000 per family on average as the direct result of homeownership with the assistance of The FAM.”

In its first year, The FAM helped 33 Black individuals or families become homeowners in the metro area by giving financial aid and additional resources to those who have been hurt by race-based housing discrimination and who have a personal net worth of less than $50,000.

“There are other, typically government-run, programs that provide some down-payment assistance. What differentiates The FAM is both in our generosity – the amount of money we gift our families ranges from $10,000 to $20,000 – and in the very simple process by which they become our clients,” Kiehl explains. “We inquire of them if they or their ancestors lived in the United States prior to 1968, which was the year the Fair Housing Act [was passed], … then they, by definition, were living under discriminatory housing laws.”

The metro area has been shaped by discriminatory policies that abetted wealth disparities and segregation among its communities. By the time the Fair Housing Act outlawed certain housing practices in 1968, wealth in white communities had already compounded, and communities of color were left behind.

“St. Louis is an innovator in segregation,” says Jason Purnell, director of Washington University in St. Louis’ Health Equity Works, in a video about The FAM. “We had one of the first municipal ordinances in 1916 that zoned parts of our city by race. After that gets struck down by the Supreme Court, we come up with restrictive deed covenants where neighbors are banding together – very often sponsored by the church on the corner or the civic organization – and writing into their deeds, ‘We will never sell this home to an African American family.’” That, plus redlining, “all creates the map of St. Louis that we have today.”

The FAM aims to support Black homeowners as they move into houses in “flourishing neighborhoods,” with the average house price so far being $186,000. For the Turners, that $20,000 boost allowed them to move into a house in St. Louis County’s city of Bel-Nor, “in a safe neighborhood where my kids can go out and play,” Turner adds.

“I felt like, financially, we could afford it,” Turner continues. “I felt like we’re in a place where we’re able to start building some wealth. I was just thankful... It is oftentimes having that initial down payment that keeps Black families living in apartments, where they’re often paying as much in rent as they would be paying for a mortgage – if they had a house. And just giving enough help to kind of get over that stumbling block really has the potential to change the financial trajectory of that Black family.”

The FAM is currently volunteer-run and funded through donations, and at least 40 families are on its waitlist for assistance, Kiehl says. The nonprofit’s website accepts donations at thefamstl.com, noting: “It’s not about charity – it’s about justice.”

“A great and grave injustice has occurred against a whole community of people due to the color of their skin that has resulted in this huge racial wealth gap … ,” says Kiehl, who is white. “Housing discrimination meant that they did not get the chance that the rest of us did. It’s not a matter of applying guilt; it’s more a matter of, this is an injustice, and we who have benefited … have an obligation to repair that injustice.”

