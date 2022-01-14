New Ladue Abode Uses Universal Design to Accommodate All Ages and Abilities

A newly built Ladue residence that just hit the market boasts beauty and accessibility at the touch of a button – from expansive glass doors that open the great room to the backyard to an elevator accessing all three levels.
The state-of-the-art contemporary property at 9147 Clayton Road numbers among the metro area’s first fully universally designed houses – meaning it is accessible to those of all ages and abilities.
“A lot of people think UD [universal design] is for folks with disabilities,” says Colleen Starkloff, founder of Starkloff Disability Institute, a disability services and advocacy organization in St. Louis. “It’s actually design for across life spans, people of different sizes and shapes and generations, living in a space together.”
Although the metro area has been a leader in UD – even the Gateway Arch Museum incorporates the principle – advocates Starkloff and Jerry Kerr, president and co-founder of Frontenac-based Disability Rights Advocates For Technology and the DRAFT program Segs4Vets, say it’s crucial for cities around the globe to use UD in designing houses.
Kerr says UD residences can be an answer for the world’s growing aging population, allowing baby boomers and beyond to age at home while maintaining high-quality lives.
A collaboration of locally based companies, the 9147 Clayton Road house was designed by Srote & Co Architects and built by R.G. Apel Development, with interior design by Castle Design. “We’re trying to encourage builders to build UD homes, designers to design them and consumers to demand them,” Kerr notes. “When Jeré Fabick [president of Fabick Cat] and I started designing this house, we wanted to create somewhere that would accommodate the ability to elegantly age in place while also providing for multigenerational living.”
Construction of the abode took just over three years, as builders, designers and architects collaborated extensively with seniors and people with a broad range of disabilities, including amputations, traumatic brain injuries and cognitive impairments.
The result was a fully universally designed 6,050-square-foot house with five bedrooms, four full baths, two half-baths and a completed lower level. Its lighted, covered entrance has a sloping walkway and a 4-foot-wide, 8-foot-tall door, easily accommodating those with limited mobility or any mobility device.
Inside, as noted, an elevator provides accessibility to all three floors, each of which has a bedroom with a bathroom for those of all abilities. A 50-kilowatt Caterpillar backup generator system assures residents of continued whole-home operation in the event of a power loss.
On the first floor, the sleek kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, while the common area “brings the outside in,” with the touch of a button opening sliding glass doors between the great room and covered outdoor lanai. “Technology integrated in the home allows for control of the temperature, security cameras, lighting, audio [and] blinds,” Kerr says.
Baths boast roll-in showers with dual-controlled shower heads, temperature controls and support bars, as well as roll-under sinks and comfort-height toilets. In addition, a large walk-in closet has remote-controlled roll-down shelving.
The multigenerational house could be the perfect place for parents and their children to live with a grandparent or a physically disabled individual, Kerr notes: “The best part is those who are disabled can move through the home with ease and elegance.”
Accessibility even extends past the house, which occupies the heart of Ladue – just 1,200 feet from all of life’s everyday needs, including doctors, parks, schools, churches, restaurants and bars, Kerr explains.
All ages and abilities can be accommodated by UD because “it thinks about the users,” Starkloff says. “What we’re trying to do with UD is provide a lot more convenience, so people can stay in their home if that’s their choice and don’t have to make a move when their needs change. When needs suddenly change … is not the time to try to make your home accessible.”
Starkloff and Kerr hope the Clayton Road property inspires architects and builders to create and construct more UD houses across the metro area and beyond. “UD is about designing for the masses, so everyone has opportunities to enjoy it,” Kerr notes.
Disability Rights Advocates For Technology, 500 Fox Ridge Road, St. Louis, 800-401-7940, draft.ngo
Starkloff Disability Institute, 133 S. 11th St., Suite 500, St. Louis, 314-588-7090, starkloff.org