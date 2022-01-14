New Ladue Abode Uses Universal Design to Accommodate All Ages and Abilities

A newly built Ladue residence that just hit the market boasts beauty and accessibility at the touch of a button – from expansive glass doors that open the great room to the backyard to an elevator accessing all three levels.

The state-of-the-art contemporary property at 9147 Clayton Road numbers among the metro area’s first fully universally designed houses – meaning it is accessible to those of all ages and abilities.

“A lot of people think UD [universal design] is for folks with disabilities,” says Colleen Starkloff, founder of Starkloff Disability Institute, a disability services and advocacy organization in St. Louis. “It’s actually design for across life spans, people of different sizes and shapes and generations, living in a space together.”

Although the metro area has been a leader in UD – even the Gateway Arch Museum incorporates the principle – advocates Starkloff and Jerry Kerr, president and co-founder of Frontenac-based Disability Rights Advocates For Technology and the DRAFT program Segs4Vets, say it’s crucial for cities around the globe to use UD in designing houses.

Kerr says UD residences can be an answer for the world’s growing aging population, allowing baby boomers and beyond to age at home while maintaining high-quality lives.

A collaboration of locally based companies, the 9147 Clayton Road house was designed by Srote & Co Architects and built by R.G. Apel Development, with interior design by Castle Design. “We’re trying to encourage builders to build UD homes, designers to design them and consumers to demand them,” Kerr notes. “When Jeré Fabick [president of Fabick Cat] and I started designing this house, we wanted to create somewhere that would accommodate the ability to elegantly age in place while also providing for multigenerational living.”