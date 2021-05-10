Megan Temple Design Opens The Dollhouse Studio in Brentwood

Something beautiful is blooming in Brentwood – Megan Temple Design’s first studio, delightfully dubbed The Dollhouse.

“The building is owned by a dear friend of mine, and the previous owner used to sell and restore antique dollhouses, so we have always referred to the building as The Dollhouse,” says Megan Temple, the design firm’s namesake. “We started talking about this concept about a year ago, of me potentially moving into that space, and when it was time to name it and have the concept, I just couldn’t move away from The Dollhouse. It seemed like the perfect fit of something that was kind of fun and funky, but still reflected interior design work and home interiors.”

The Temple team plans to open in midsummer in The Dollhouse, located at 8835 Manchester Road, after moving into it during the first week of May.

“We are renovating the whole space, so that has been a really great opportunity for me to pick out the flooring and fixtures and the lighting,” Temple says. “It has a footprint of a house, so we will have a kitchen and a bathroom, and it’ll have a big workroom in the back. I have some wallpaper coming in from Morris & Co. that I saw two years ago, and in my mind I was like, ‘If I ever have a space, this wallpaper is going in there.’ Fast-forward two years, and it’s going in there. It’s just going to be fun and funky.”

The studio, which will be open only by appointment or by private or pop-up events, will be a place for Temple and her team not only to work but also to help with styling services.