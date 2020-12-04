Megan Temple Design Creates a Serene Green Bathroom in Webster Groves Home

This master bathroom remodeling project began in February with the usual excitement. Megan Temple, owner and principal designer of St. Louis-based firm Megan Temple Design, and her team were working with Maryland Heights’ Property Pros for the first time and anticipated a fabulous transformation throughout the home.
Temple says her team was sourcing light fixtures and accessories when the pandemic tidal wave crashed over the metro area, delaying the project with various pieces on back order. Nevertheless, creative thinking and smart investments allowed for a unique space to emerge in time, styled with natural and dramatic greens, a statement rug and flea market finds discovered in the clients’ basement.
The clients sought “something bright and clean and wanted to incorporate [a] love for plants,” Temple describes. She says the Webster Groves family had been sharing a bathroom, and the parents were ready to establish their own space separate from their kids’ space. They decided on a color palette first, and then the pieces started coming together.
“I do extensive research during the concept stage with my clients,” Temple explains. “Green was a recurring color trend, as well as black-and-white flooring.”
All agreed on a white shower, but Temple aimed to make the necessary bathroom feature more visually appealing. Instead of standard subway tile, she played with scale and opted for a larger-scale tile for the shower walls. Small, contrasting hexagonal tiles dot the bathroom floor.
“One of my favorite elements is the custom black-and-white tile pattern on the bathroom floor,” Temple says. “I love that the pattern is not too specific – makes it timeless and more versatile. … The black matte fixtures provide the perfect contrast for a crisp look. We used Sherwin-Williams’ Vintage Vogue on the walls to add a little drama, but also to keep a really organic, earthy feel.”
Shutters were some of the last pieces to arrive, but this bathroom now provides the privacy and serenity her clients dreamt of. In time, all the pieces of this design puzzle came together.
Megan Temple Design, 214-718-4265, megantempledesign.com
