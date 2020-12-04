Megan Temple Design Creates a Serene Green Bathroom in Webster Groves Home

This master bathroom remodeling project began in February with the usual excitement. Megan Temple, owner and principal designer of St. Louis-based firm Megan Temple Design, and her team were working with Maryland Heights’ Property Pros for the first time and anticipated a fabulous transformation throughout the home.

Temple says her team was sourcing light fixtures and accessories when the pandemic tidal wave crashed over the metro area, delaying the project with various pieces on back order. Nevertheless, creative thinking and smart investments allowed for a unique space to emerge in time, styled with natural and dramatic greens, a statement rug and flea market finds discovered in the clients’ basement.

The clients sought “something bright and clean and wanted to incorporate [a] love for plants,” Temple describes. She says the Webster Groves family had been sharing a bathroom, and the parents were ready to establish their own space separate from their kids’ space. They decided on a color palette first, and then the pieces started coming together.

“I do extensive research during the concept stage with my clients,” Temple explains. “Green was a recurring color trend, as well as black-and-white flooring.”

All agreed on a white shower, but Temple aimed to make the necessary bathroom feature more visually appealing. Instead of standard subway tile, she played with scale and opted for a larger-scale tile for the shower walls. Small, contrasting hexagonal tiles dot the bathroom floor.