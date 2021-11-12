Megan Temple Describes Her Process for Creating the Perfect Art Gallery Wall

Interior designer Megan Temple, namesake of the St. Louis-based firm Megan Temple Design, started the design shown here with a canvas of Serena & Lily champagne grasscloth wallpaper. As she prepared to dress up her Glendale clients’ bedroom with an art gallery wall, she strategized to maintain a balance of neutral colors throughout the rest of the space.

The process of creating the gallery wall began with Temple seeking feedback from her clients: “We created a packet of art that I thought the couple might like and had them take time to make notes on all the pieces that they loved, liked and disliked. There are definitely some ‘his and hers’ selections, but we feel the wall came together seamlessly because it truly represents both our clients.”

Focusing on the pieces that were labeled as “loved,” Temple drew layout templates with tracing paper, placed them on the walls and then added more artwork with the right sizes and shapes for the leftover space. Final installation was completed by O’Hare Interiors.

“The custom neon light is one of my favorite details,” Temple notes. “Our clients chose ‘Tea and Columbo’ because they love to drink tea and watch episodes of Columbo together. Personal touches really make the design.”

For those attempting to design their own gallery wall, Temple advises prioritizing the artwork you love. “Choose a variety of shapes and sizes, and try to hang them evenly spaced,” she details. “Creating templates is a foolproof way to create your layout! The biggest mistake I see (especially when using photos for a gallery wall) is not choosing the right size [or] scale for the wall.”