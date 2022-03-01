Meet the Vintage Treasure-Seekers Behind St. Louis’ Wes & Pip Vintage Goodness

Long before the décor style grandmillennial started trending, two next-door neighbors in Tower Grove South became fast friends over a common interest: treasure hunting.

Soon, Sarah Anderson and Amy Hoover combined their backgrounds in marketing, retail management and antiques appraisals with their talents in photography and social media to form an online treasure trove for their fabulous findings. And in just a year’s time, Wes & Pip Vintage Goodness has already attracted St. Louisans and others with its thoughtfully curated collection of quality home décor.

Anderson has been on the hunt since she was a teen, frequenting estate sales on weekends with her mother. “There’s nothing I enjoy more than the thrill of finding beautiful, unique items to add to my collection,” she says.

Hoover, who has worked in the antiques industry for 15-plus years, shares that sentiment, saying: “What starts as a passion for nostalgia has moved into a career in antiques and appraisal.”

Items that catch their practiced eye range from Depression-era platters to 1960s wall décor to conversation-starters, such as a wooden bowling trophy or a ceramic stein with a molded whistle built into its handle.

“When shopping our catalog, customers will find unique, functional products, with a bit of quirk and sass thrown in for fun,” Anderson and Hoover state. It’s a promise the pair delivers on through weekly updates to the online shop, available at wesandpipvintagegoodness.com or at etsy.com.