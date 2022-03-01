Meet the Vintage Treasure-Seekers Behind St. Louis’ Wes & Pip Vintage Goodness

Long before the décor style grandmillennial started trending, two next-door neighbors in Tower Grove South became fast friends over a common interest: treasure hunting.
Soon, Sarah Anderson and Amy Hoover combined their backgrounds in marketing, retail management and antiques appraisals with their talents in photography and social media to form an online treasure trove for their fabulous findings. And in just a year’s time, Wes & Pip Vintage Goodness has already attracted St. Louisans and others with its thoughtfully curated collection of quality home décor.
Anderson has been on the hunt since she was a teen, frequenting estate sales on weekends with her mother. “There’s nothing I enjoy more than the thrill of finding beautiful, unique items to add to my collection,” she says.
Hoover, who has worked in the antiques industry for 15-plus years, shares that sentiment, saying: “What starts as a passion for nostalgia has moved into a career in antiques and appraisal.”
Items that catch their practiced eye range from Depression-era platters to 1960s wall décor to conversation-starters, such as a wooden bowling trophy or a ceramic stein with a molded whistle built into its handle.
“When shopping our catalog, customers will find unique, functional products, with a bit of quirk and sass thrown in for fun,” Anderson and Hoover state. It’s a promise the pair delivers on through weekly updates to the online shop, available at wesandpipvintagegoodness.com or at etsy.com.
So where do these treasure-seekers go hunting in the metro area?
“While we know St. Louis is filled with a number of wonderful vintage and antique shops, we prefer to source our items directly from estates and forgotten attics,” they agree. “We search for beautifully designed pieces that can also be functional in everyday life.”
For Anderson, midcentury modern holds extreme appeal. She is drawn to the clean lines and graphic palettes, especially in black and white, that often define the design aesthetic. “My favorite items to shop for are midcentury modern barware and glassware,” she notes.
Hoover’s style “is deeply rooted in the 1940s,” says the co-owner. “I am drawn to the Art Deco design and color palette of the ceramics and glassware from this period.”
This range of interests enhances the curated collection the two friends have built for shoppers to peruse. Those who like to host will appreciate stylish ice buckets or split trays made from colorful glass, and others might find comfort and entertainment in the nostalgic games on offer.
Another major appeal for homeowners and designers alike is the ability for any of these individual items to serve as a statement-making piece inside a living space – one that can draw the eye and complete an aesthetic. Each piece carried by the vintage operation has a story to tell, and Anderson and Hoover are thrilled to give these items a new chapter.
“Year One has been a great success for Wes & Pip Vintage Goodness!” the two agree. “Our focus is not only offering unusual, eye-catching vintage items but also developing long-lasting client relationships. We look forward to expanding our catalog, as well as continued growth in the coming years.”
The two owners build those relationships by offering “five-star customer service,” as well as carefully packaging shipments or providing local pickup for metro area clients.
And much as their vintage treasures tell tales, for those wondering about the inspiration behind their business’ unique name, Anderson and Hoover are happy to introduce the namesakes of Wes & Pip Vintage Goodness: “[Sir] Westley Anderson Cooper and Lady Pippington [of Bruno] had a love-hate relationship, as neighbors,” they say of their pet cats, who have distinctive personalities. “A decade later, we may have moved to different neighborhoods, but we like to imagine their friendship is stronger than ever, just like ours.”
Wes & Pip Vintage Goodness, St. Louis, wesandpipvintagegoodness.com