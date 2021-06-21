Meet the Mind Behind St. Louis Boutique Design Firm Karen Korn Interiors

Karen Korn of Karen Korn Interiors didn’t start her own boutique residential interior design firm solely to design stupendous spaces – she was striving to design the life she wants to live.

“I really wanted to control my time and be able to volunteer for an organization that I am very passionate about,” says Korn, a longtime volunteer with St. Louis’ Friends of Kids with Cancer. “I wanted that flexibility to be able to modify my schedule based on my volunteer work while being able to do what I love, work for myself and have my own name attached to it. … So why I call it ‘boutique’ is because it’s intentionally small – and staying intentionally small.”

However, small certainly isn’t applicable when describing Korn’s scope of work, which ranges from traditional to modern to farmhouse to contemporary.

“If you look at my website, everything is represented,” Korn says. “However, I have been finding that I have a common thread throughout, and I would say that common thread would be … [the designs] incorporate some cherished items from my clients – from their past, from a piece of art, from just a feeling that they want to have in their home.”

That feeling is something Korn says she focuses on – more so than striving to achieve a specific style.

“It became very apparent during the pandemic [that] the way somebody lives in their home can really affect their lives and how they live and how they feel in their space,” Korn says. “I love meeting my clients and really meeting their needs and making them feel like where they live comforts them and resonates with them and is where they love to be to spend their time.”