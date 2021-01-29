Meet the Meow Lady: St. Louis’ Favorite Whimsical Ceramist

Feline fanatic Morgan Elizabeth Whitson is the Meow Lady: creator of cat- and cactus-themed whimsical gifts, as well as pretty, practical dishware. The local artisan and former University of Missouri All-American athlete, who fell in love with pottery her final collegiate year and unveiled her quirky creations at the 2016 Saint Louis Art Fair, recently opened up to LN about buying her first kiln and wheel on Craigslist and making “purr-fect” ceramics in her “creepy basement studio.”

Tell us about becoming the Meow Lady.

I set up my studio in the unfinished basement of my apartment. I worked on inventory for the 2016 Saint Louis Art Fair to show in the emerging-artist tent. Since then, I have been making ceramics and doing shows! It’s very rewarding to see the faces of my customers light up when they enter my booth.

The name Meow Lady came from my initials: M.E.W., [which] nearly spell meow. My friends always called me a cat lady, even before I had a cat, [thinking] the name was fitting because I would rather stay in and do crafts than go out as a college student. [Now,] I have two cats: Calvin, a 7-year-old short-haired, and Olive, a 1.5-year-old bald Canadian Sphynx.

Describe your giftware and dishware.

I create decorative, functional ceramics and fun, quirky pottery that bring a little joy to the daily grind. My colorful gradients are like nothing you’ve seen before. Each piece is unique. My surface treatment is playful and bright, yet sophisticated. I hope to evoke a feeling of delight from the viewer, much like I experience when I see a piece finally complete. Each piece is thrown on the wheel, hand-altered, hand-painted with slip in colorful combinations, glazed and fired multiple times. Many are detailed with gold luster and fired again!