McNelly Farmhouse Love Launches Wall Art Line

When Laura McNelly started woodworking in 2011, she did not know that she was actually beginning the process of building a booming business: McNelly Farmhouse Love.

“I started because I was really inspired by Pottery Barn, and I couldn’t afford it,” says McNelly with a laugh. “I was newly married, had a new house, and so I found some plans online, and I built a table. Then, after I did a couple more pieces, friends and family started asking me to make stuff for them.”

At the time, McNelly was going to school for biotechnology and biochemistry.

“Then I had my first little one, who is now 10,” she says. “I was working shift work in the middle of the night, and I had already been building pieces. I was just tired of being away from him. I decided I wanted to be home more, so I kind of tested the waters and started my business. After it took off, I just completely switched gears. It has been crazy.”

McNelly says she has an approximate four- to five-month waitlist for her custom woodworking creations, which range from tables and bed frames to hutches and media stands and more – all created out of her home in Alton.

“Anytime I want to try a new piece or a new design, I always try it out in our home first to see how I like it,” McNelly says. “For example, if it’s a table, I want to know what is the most comfortable with the chair situation – how many chairs are going to fit, is it comfortable, is something in the way of your legs, is there anything I need to tweak. Then I just kind of switch it up as I go.”