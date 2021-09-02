Luxurious Webster Groves Master Bath Remodel Pairs Classic Design With Modern Amenities

This master bathroom provides a luxurious rise-and-shine experience anyone – morning person or not – could look forward to each day.

“It started with centering the door to create our focal point that you see first thing when you wake up in the morning,” says Janelle Helms, a designer at Brentwood-based Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath. “We achieved this by relocating the doorway and installing tall walnut linen cabinets on either side of the entryway.”

From the bedroom to the bathroom, a bold-patterned, black-and-white marble floor tile guides the eye to a free-standing tub resting under the window, which boasts a glossy, reflective black finish and brass accents.

Deep green wainscot paneling lines the room, interrupted by honed marble counters and shower walls with polished gold plumbing.

“Using marble slabs for the shower walls created drama without competing with the black-and-white marble floor,” Helms describes. “The rich walnut cabinets and center door add warmth to the cooler materials in the bathroom.”

Karr Bick owner Jenny Rausch points out the whimsical wallpaper in the toilet closet as another element that brings warmth to the space in an unexpected way. “It takes someone who does this all the time – who sees these bathrooms and all the parts and pieces put together – to help you make some of these bolder decisions,” she notes in a blog post about Helms’ design.

Helms worked with this client on a previous project and had developed a familiarity with the client’s design aesthetic and preferences. She says the master bathroom was part of an early 2000s addition to a 1929 home in Webster Groves, so it needed updating to match the rest of the residence and the homeowner’s style.