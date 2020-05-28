Local Experts Share Tips for Starting Your First Vegetable Garden

It’s no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic – which has led to bare shelves, limited supplies or both – has ignited an interest in gardening. However, starting a vegetable garden can be an intimidating endeavor. Thankfully, local experts are eager to share expert advice to ensure you have a successful gardening season.

“A little seed, a little sun, a little rain and you are done,” jokes Kathie Hoyer, sales associate at Bowood Farms in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. “No, seriously – plan well and start small.”

Hoyer suggests plotting the place for your garden first – preferably in full sun.

“If you have a sunny, open place, that’s prime,” Hoyer says. “If you don’t have a place that gets six hours’ total sun – doesn’t have to be consecutive – then you have to be creative. There might be some places in your yard where you can put smaller beds – you can grow a lot in just a 4 foot-by-4 foot bed.”

Hoyer also suggests not discounting your front yard.

“If it is sunnier there, vegetables and fruiting plants can be quite decorative,” she says. “Or containers on sunny decks and patios if your yard is shady. Even the driveway works for large pots of vegetables.”

Once a place to plant is picked, David Sherwood, owner of Sherwood’s Forest Nursery & Garden Center in Ballwin, suggests starting with the soil.

“The key to it is starting with a good soil mix,” Sherwood says. “A lot of people do elevated gardens, which are really the best in our area – raised or containers.”