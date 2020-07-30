Local Experts at Liquid Assets Pools Share Eco-Friendly, Cost-Effective Maintenance Strategies

Today’s swimming pool owners can go green to make their backyard jewels shimmer blue, local experts say.

In recent times, the pool industry has been diving into environmentally friendly maintenance strategies.

Among local companies, Liquid Assets Pools is making an innovative splash, offering green solutions for increasing the efficiency and lowering the cost of keeping your home’s gem glistening – and president John Jacobsen hopes these new water features will soon become mainstream.

“Preventing your pool from going green, in the literal sense, might involve a number of potentially hazardous chemicals,” Jacobsen says. “Keeping it maintained also can be energy-intensive.”

Jacobsen suggests these eco-friendly, cost-effective tips for keeping your pool sparkling clean for less green – all without making waves in the surrounding environment: