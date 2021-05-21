Local Artist Tori Nelson Turns St. Louis Homes Into Bespoke Watercolor Portraits

From colonial to craftsmen and from cottage to contemporary, Tori Nelson impeccably paints the charming place you call home (and even the furry friends you share it with) in her intricate watercolor creations through her business, Tori Nelson Studio.

“Tori Nelson Studio is a commission-based art and design service, whether it’s someone’s home or someone’s pet or anything special in someone’s life that they want brought to life in watercolor,” Nelson says. “I’ve done art my entire life … When I went to college and graduated with an architectural studies degree, I did interior design for a while and just wasn’t loving it so [I] started doing more art on the side. Eventually, I got more and more business, and it transformed into my current career.”

It’s a career that affords Nelson the opportunity to combine her longtime love for art with her appreciation for architecture.

“I really love the sketching process and that I’m getting to use my drafting skills from college,” Nelson says. “And of course, that houses just hold a lot of memories within them, as do pets. Both [types of portraits are] really special items that kind of signify a time in your life. I’ve always had dogs, so capturing their personalities has been really fun – challenging, but really fun – and to see them come to life on paper and in paint.”

Nelson believes it is her adept attention to detail that makes these paintings perfection.