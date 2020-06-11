Ladue's Savvy Design Group Owner Explains Virtual Services for a Home Office Revamp

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, dire necessity may have recently forced many working-from-home area residents to convert their previously unused spare spaces into functional home offices.

For such understandably frazzled folks, Diane Mantovani, the owner and principal of Ladue’s Savvy Design Group, sketches the background and potential benefits of her agency’s virtual design services for home offices in the era of the novel coronavirus.

“The virtual design process begins with the client completing a questionnaire we provide,” Mantovani says. “This gives us a picture of the function of the space, as well as the client’s likes and dislikes.

“We follow that up with a virtual Zoom meeting so we can chat with the client and get more detail. We’ll ask for photos of the room, and we’ll provide a measuring guide so they can give us all the dimensions.

“Once we have all the information required, we put together a custom design plan tailored to the client’s home and needs, including a furniture layout-and-design board.”

Happily enough, Mantovani shares that the coronaviral challenges she and her team have faced in providing virtual services have been minimal. “It’s been a relatively simple endeavor to add ‘e-design,’” she says.

“During the mandated stay-at-home order, we had struggles with getting product delivered. That was due to the delivery company and manufacturers being shut down. But that has slowly become much simpler, and we’ve moved back into a nice flow with sourcing, ordering and delivery.”