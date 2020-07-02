KDR Designer Showrooms Brings Luxury Carpet Brand Stark to the Metro Area

Area residents are about to be floored by KDR Designer Showrooms’ newest partnership, with the premier rug and carpet brand Stark – set to hit the showroom Aug. 1.
“In the design industry, the Stark brand is associated with cutting-edge fashion,” says Kevin Kenney, KDR’s president and CEO. “They are a family-owned company founded in 1938 and have become a global luxury brand synonymous with the finest carpets and area rugs for high-end residential and hospitality. Stark is to carpet and rugs what brands such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton are to fashion.”
Since 1991, KDR has been delivering designers, architects and homeowners alike carefully curated home goods and was excited to expand into floor coverings.
“We’ve wanted to get into rugs for a while since we sell a lot of product that sits on rugs,” Kenney says. “Area rugs, especially high-end area rugs, can be very difficult in understanding the value and pricing, so I took considerable time over the last few years to formulate a plan and assemble a group of vendors who fit well with the KDR brand – not just from a design perspective, but from an integrity and transparency standpoint, as well.”
Kenney says KDR will have nearly 2,000 samples on display, all of which will be accompanied by Stark’s custom capabilities.
“The options for beautiful carpet and rugs are endless,” he says. “Stark’s iconic Antelope pattern in both cut pile and loop will be prominently displayed. The Stark Rug division has incredible collections, including the supermod Rhythm Collection in wool and silk blends with eye-popping colorations.”
The focal point of the new Stark display will be a proprietary steel display fixture with sliding bypass panels displaying hundreds of Stark exclusives.
“The only other presentation using this impressive display is in the Stark flagship showroom at the D&D [Decoration & Design] Building in New York City,” says Kenney, adding that product will also be incorporated into the home furnishing displays throughout the showroom.
Ultimately, though, Kenney is excited about the opportunity partnering with Stark brings not only to KDR but also to the local design community as a whole.
“I am really excited that KDR and the St. Louis design community are further legitimized with these types of new partnerships,” he says. “The KDR team is very honored that our outstanding professionals, beautiful showroom and stellar reputation we have built for 29 years has amazing companies like Stark wanting to partner with us. It adds another element of luxury home furnishings to the St. Louis market.”
KDR Designer Showrooms, 11660 Page Service Drive, St. Louis, 314-993-5020, kdrshowrooms.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!