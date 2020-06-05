Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath Transforms a Webster Groves Attic Bathroom

What began as a bright pink, outdated attic bathroom without a shower has now been transformed into a modern, chic bathroom perfect for a metro area high schooler.

Designer Janelle Helms of Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath led this bathroom renovation in a Webster Groves home last winter and completed it in April 2019. Helms says the clients wanted the space to be functional and beautiful for their daughter but also appropriate for guests or anyone who might use it after she goes to college.

“Before, the bathroom was barely usable, with just a pedestal sink, tiny mirror, toilet and tub,” Helms says. “Now, she has over 9 feet of vanity space and a large, luxurious shower with a bench.”

The attic’s angles made the project more challenging than the average bathroom remodel, but Helms says her team embraced the unconventional space to create something truly special. Custom cabinetry was installed to fit the angles exactly, and a bench was added to the lowest point of the shower, maximizing every bit of space.

“We also used the angles to our benefit when designing the custom mirror to craft a wall of interest,” Helms adds. “The daughter is a dancer, so she loved the idea of having a makeup area and a custom counter-to-ceiling mirror.”

Helms says the daughter was very involved in choosing the floor plan and selecting materials, and she “had a great sense of style.”

To achieve the desired “old Hollywood glam” look, the Karr Bick team mixed gold and polished nickel finishes throughout the bathroom and lined the shower with floor-to-ceiling polished black marble.