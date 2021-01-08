Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath Launches Interior Design Department, Karr Bick Curated Shop

After Jenny Rausch graduated from college, she took a job under the late Sonja Willman at Summerhouse stores in Ladue and Manchester that would jump-start her career in interior design.

“It was very fascinating; she was a trailblazer,” says Rausch, now the owner of Brentwood-based Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath. “My mom was a designer, so I always had that in the back of my mind, but I never worked and witnessed the creative process up close like I did with Sonja.”

Years later, Rausch says she’s experiencing a full-circle moment by bringing in her mentor’s daughter, Ashley Willman Obradovits, to lead Karr Bick’s new interior design department, which officially opened Nov. 1, 2020.

“Sonja was my first step into the [interior] design industry, and now I’m Ashley’s first step into the interior design industry as a full-time career path,” Rausch reflects.

Like Rausch, Obradovits gained insight into interior design practices by observing her mother at work throughout her childhood. In college, Obradovits studied architectural design and then worked about 10 years in the metro area luxury retail market, holding managerial positions at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

“I knew that at some point I was going to go into design,” Obradovits discusses in a Karr Bick video. “I didn’t know when or how; I always thought it would be with my mom, but … She passed away [in 2020], and I never got to do that with her, you know, side by side working for her.

“I feel like I did design with her, and I’m going to carry that on for her.”