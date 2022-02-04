Joni Spear Interior Design Transforms Home Office Into Truck-Themed Toddler Room

When Joni Spear of Joni Spear Interior Design was tasked with transforming an office into a truck-themed toddler’s room, she delivered – in a bold, beautiful way.
“For the new bedroom, mom requested a bold, colorful space with a truck theme,” Spear says. “The existing office had no door and was located at the end of a long, dark hallway that had been painted black by the last homeowners.”
The first order of business was to lighten the hallway and create a space for functioning doors.
“The awkward architecture of the room – with three alcove windows, slanted ceilings and built-in bookcases – proved an inconvenient location for furniture placement,” Spear says.
However, this challenge ultimately worked to the 2-year-old tenant’s benefit.
“We opted to place the bed close the wall so the 2-year-old wouldn’t fall out,” Spear says. “The solid wood bed and nightstand were constructed in the U.S. and painted in vibrant shades to match the bedding and Roman shades.”
The shades played perfectly with the striking stripes.
“The amazing irregular wall stripes were inherited from the previous homeowner, but were also black and proved too dark for a toddler,” Spear says. “Both myself and the client loved them and decided to have them repainted in a daring blue.”
That motif was carried into the window seats, as well.
“[The] window seats and a built-in toy storage were constructed to make use of the alcove windows,” Spear says. “Now the room is not only fun and bright, but also functional.”
Joni Spear Interior Design, 314-614-9080, jonispear.com