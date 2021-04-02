Jessie D. Miller Designs Guest Bathroom With Contemporary, European Flair

When empty nesters in Edwardsville sought to create a grand abode for themselves and for visiting family, they enlisted the expertise of St. Louis-based firm Jessie D. Miller Interior Design.

The clients embraced a contemporary rustic design with European flair, which Jessie D. Miller (the firm’s namesake) translated throughout the entire home. For this en suite guest bathroom – one of five – she envisioned a fresh take on a masculine, European clubhouse.

“For homes with two or more guest rooms, I love to alternate a vibe of masculine and feminine between them – a fun break to the typical unisex designs in the majority of a home,” Miller explains.

A black riveted bathtub sits atop wide plank hardwood flooring, accented with antique rugs and elegant décor. Miller says these layers and textiles add “design interest and a cozy layer to a typically utilitarian room.”

“One of the first decisions was to run the exquisite hardwood flooring throughout all of the bathrooms, versus transitioning to stone or tile,” she explains. “My intent with the wood flooring was to infuse a casual comfort and patina – something that is often missed in today’s massive, McMansion-esque custom builds.”

Meanwhile, calacatta gold marble tiles on the walls and regal custom drapery panels maintain a luxurious ambiance.

“I absolutely love the drama of the floor-to-ceiling drapery panels with Greek key trim in this bathroom,” Miller says. “My seamstress, Jeanette Longfellow, really outdid herself on this project.”