Jacob Laws Interior Design Illustrates Individuality in Luxury Condo Kitchen

Interior designer Jacob Laws says “living environments should really transcend trends.” The CEO and principal designer of Jacob Laws Interior Design pays close attention to the space he’s been given and prioritizes pieces that reflect a mood or experience specific to a given client – a unique individual who deserves a unique place where he or she can thrive.
“My approach to designing an environment that transcends trends is to take the time and carefully consider every selection,” Laws says. “This approach hopefully ensures that the finished product won't look cloned or fussy or uninspired or – worst of all – boring.”
When a client brought Laws to a high-up floor of a luxury condo building in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, Laws says he observed the kitchen’s lighting and how natural light flooded the room through the floor-to-ceiling windows. “I knew the light would be subtly reflective, and I wanted to really emphasize the resulting natural glow in the space,” he notes.
He describes the current aesthetic as “accidentally refined” and “effortless.” The textures were designed to be uniform, and the finishes monochromatic. “The intentionally restrained paint colors, finishes and surface materials used in the space are intended to cleverly amplify the scale, creating the perception of a larger space,” Laws explains.
The handmade, glazed clay kitchen tile is a defining feature, as is the ceramic wall installation juxtaposed against the high-gloss lacquered cabinets. The rug is a vintage Turkish tribal piece with a geometric design that Laws says “becomes a piece of art when considered against the stark display of white hardwood flooring.”
The custom, zinc-wrapped kitchen island was made in collaboration with Rande Hackmann of Troy, Missouri’s Architectural Elements and matched with modern Harry Bertoia Foundation counter stools. Hanging overhead, the powder-coated metal lighting fixtures with leather detail showcase Laws’ own design, which he says were custom-created in St. Louis “after a frustratingly fruitless search for specific, exaggeratedly oversized shapes.”
And one can’t overlook the wooden Shiva sculpture – a deliberately dismantled sculpture of the Hindu deity, which Laws secured from a familiar antique dealer. “The Shiva sculpture is a nod to the client’s goals for each of her projects,” Laws says. “Each of these pieces is a deliberate statement, a necessary piece of the overall puzzle.”
Laws’ advice to those looking to reimagine their own space? Find an experienced designer. A professional can facilitate every detail and use his or her connections with vendors, craftspeople and manufacturers to source décor pieces that make a statement attuned to your voice.
Jacob Laws Interior Design, 314-814-2431, jacoblaws.com
