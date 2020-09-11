Jacob Laws Interior Design Illustrates Individuality in Luxury Condo Kitchen

Interior designer Jacob Laws says “living environments should really transcend trends.” The CEO and principal designer of Jacob Laws Interior Design pays close attention to the space he’s been given and prioritizes pieces that reflect a mood or experience specific to a given client – a unique individual who deserves a unique place where he or she can thrive.

“My approach to designing an environment that transcends trends is to take the time and carefully consider every selection,” Laws says. “This approach hopefully ensures that the finished product won't look cloned or fussy or uninspired or – worst of all – boring.”

When a client brought Laws to a high-up floor of a luxury condo building in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, Laws says he observed the kitchen’s lighting and how natural light flooded the room through the floor-to-ceiling windows. “I knew the light would be subtly reflective, and I wanted to really emphasize the resulting natural glow in the space,” he notes.

He describes the current aesthetic as “accidentally refined” and “effortless.” The textures were designed to be uniform, and the finishes monochromatic. “The intentionally restrained paint colors, finishes and surface materials used in the space are intended to cleverly amplify the scale, creating the perception of a larger space,” Laws explains.

The handmade, glazed clay kitchen tile is a defining feature, as is the ceramic wall installation juxtaposed against the high-gloss lacquered cabinets. The rug is a vintage Turkish tribal piece with a geometric design that Laws says “becomes a piece of art when considered against the stark display of white hardwood flooring.”