Interior Designer Megan Temple Pairs Jewel Tones and Modern Prints to Create a Fabulous Family Room

What once was a bare-bones family room is now a fun, fabulous space thanks to Megan Temple of Megan Temple Design.
“This room underwent a complete transformation,” Temple says. “New flooring, windows, fireplace and all new furnishings.”
The furnishings in question came from Temple’s new shop, The Dollhouse, located in Brentwood.
“Our client was adventurous and willing to take risks with interior design, so we had a lot of fun designing this space,” Temple says. “I am personally obsessed with all the textiles and prints in the space and how they complement each other.”
Among Temple’s favorites were the custom lumbar pillow, which runs the length of the sofa and sports a playful floral print, and the custom textured drapes, featuring hand-drawn geometrics.
“We were really inspired by our client’s free spirit and wish to do something out of the box with this space,” Temple says. “She loves jewel-tone colors and modern prints. The Peacock velvet sofa by Arteriors was our starting point, and the Designers Guild Mansur floral fabric really drove the rest of the design.”
The result was a space that Temple’s pretty proud of.
“Having full design freedom is a privilege, but it can also be a lot of self-imposed pressure for perfection,” Temple says. “It’s sometimes challenging for me to not overthink things or get stuck in my head. This happened a bit on this project, but in the end, I feel like we successfully created a space that perfectly mirrors our client’s personal style – and that is what it’s all about.”
Megan Temple Design, 8835 Manchester Road, Brentwood, 214-718-4265, megantempledesign.com