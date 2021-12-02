Inside Look: Curio Press Owner and Influencer Alexis Austin Builds Her Dream Home in Kirkwood

Before Alexis Austin opened her own stationery company, St. Louis-based Curio Press, the lifestyle influencer studied architecture and dreamed of building her own home. Today, she’s putting those lessons to good use, and has invited her more than 11,000 Instagram fans to follow along on every step of the design process.
Austin moved into her new build in Kirkwood in December 2020, and has since been designing and curating the home to match her vision.
“Having enough room for all the food that we make from scratch was super important,” Austin says of her hunt to find the ideal home for her husband, John, and 7-year-old daughter, Emma. “We decided to build to get exactly what we wanted.”
They settled on a double lot in Kirkwood and chose a layout that differed from most area homes, which often appear narrow but run deep through to the backyard.
Austin worked with Kirkwood-based NJL Custom Homes for the building process: “We decided to fill the lot width-wise rather than depth-wise. [The main floor is] one room, similar to the more traditional style that you see in places like Europe, where, [historically,] they needed that light to live in spaces.”
Ample light flows through a row of paneled windows, trimmed in black and covered by custom-made blinds from A Better View.
“Everything was thought out – all the little details – to make [the home] as efficient and easy to live in as possible,” Austin says. “It was important for us to have a large kitchen, with lots of storage. We wanted a place to gather.”
A critical feature of the kitchen is the prep area –a separate room off of the cooking area with extra storage and a second sink. In the main kitchen, the homeowners tucked high-end appliances by SubZero and Wolf behind Amish-styled cabinetry from Kenrose Kitchen Kabinets in Illinois – all of which created a seamless aesthetic.
A dining area flanks the kitchen, which faces the living room and limestone fireplace. A walled partition separates a single section of the main floor that houses a wide corridor, which serves as the mudroom, featuring built-in cabinetry and access to the bathroom. In the bathroom, Austin installed a dog bath.
“Any space that would be used for an egress, like stairs or hallways, became used in some way or felt like its own independent space,” Austin says. “Most people would think of a foyer as a large entry space, but I incorporated it into the living room because I didn’t want to waste square footage.”
This design philosophy is evidenced in the ultrawide staircase, showcasing a wall of windows and a contemporary lantern chandelier from Wilson Lighting. At the top of the staircase, a spacious hallway leads to the bedrooms and offers a nook for an office.
Throughout each level, the same eggshell shade of paint coats all the walls, ceilings and trim for a cohesive interior. Soft, light hues can be spotted in every décor piece – a style that Austin defines as “farmhouse meets traditional meets French country.”
She adds: “I want everything to be inviting and comfortable, and look like you should plop yourself down. Everything is washable and comfortable and kid-friendly, even though it’s white.”
This aesthetic extends into her daughter’s bedroom, which is the largest in the house and intended for Emma to adapt the space as her needs change.
But Austin’s favorite space in the home? “I planned our whole house around the master bath,” she says. “It’s the one room that always looks nice because nothing gets left out. It’s perfect the way it is.”
A gorgeous tub flanked by dual vanities rests in the center of the room and is topped by a large window and a chandelier. Another window lets in additional light beside the oversize shower. The space flows into the large walk-in closet – complete with a vanity.
“My husband does yoga in here in the mornings and his meditations,” Austin says of the dressing room. “It’s a nice retreat for me in my bedroom, away from work and everything else that is going on in my life.”
Austin is still discovering new ways to enhance the livability of her dream home, and invites all to follow along as she continually evolves the abode via instagram.com/alexisandraaustin.
