Inside Look: Curio Press Owner and Influencer Alexis Austin Builds Her Dream Home in Kirkwood

Before Alexis Austin opened her own stationery company, St. Louis-based Curio Press, the lifestyle influencer studied architecture and dreamed of building her own home. Today, she’s putting those lessons to good use, and has invited her more than 11,000 Instagram fans to follow along on every step of the design process.

Austin moved into her new build in Kirkwood in December 2020, and has since been designing and curating the home to match her vision.

“Having enough room for all the food that we make from scratch was super important,” Austin says of her hunt to find the ideal home for her husband, John, and 7-year-old daughter, Emma. “We decided to build to get exactly what we wanted.”

They settled on a double lot in Kirkwood and chose a layout that differed from most area homes, which often appear narrow but run deep through to the backyard.

Austin worked with Kirkwood-based NJL Custom Homes for the building process: “We decided to fill the lot width-wise rather than depth-wise. [The main floor is] one room, similar to the more traditional style that you see in places like Europe, where, [historically,] they needed that light to live in spaces.”

Ample light flows through a row of paneled windows, trimmed in black and covered by custom-made blinds from A Better View.

“Everything was thought out – all the little details – to make [the home] as efficient and easy to live in as possible,” Austin says. “It was important for us to have a large kitchen, with lots of storage. We wanted a place to gather.”