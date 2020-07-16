Inside Look: Castlelike Mansion in St. Louis’ Central West End Neighborhood

Area architectural aficionados may well come close to swooning whenever they stroll past the castlelike masonry mansion at 7 Westmoreland Place, due north of Forest Park’s northeast corner in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Background information on the property, which Ladue’s Janet McAfee Real Estate is brokering, dates it from 1890, known as the Gilded Age in the U.S. Admirers and even mere passersby, however, should rest assured that the mansion reflects absolutely nothing gilded and certainly not pyritic – it’s solid gold.

The background information previously mentioned describes the residence as “Romanesque-style.” John Milnes Baker’s compact American House Styles dates the heyday of Romanesque structures from 1880 to 1890, but opens the entry on them by disclaiming, “Perhaps ‘Richardsonian Romanesque’ would be a better term for this style.” Dating that style from 1885, Lester Walker’s more comprehensive American Shelter decisively titles its own overview “Richardsonian Romanesque.”

That eponymic adjective derives from the name of Louisiana-born Henry Hobson Richardson, whom Walker calls “one of the three greatest American-born architects (along with Louis Sullivan and Frank Lloyd Wright).” Even though Richardson lived only 48 years, from 1838 to 1886, his architectural vision enjoyed admiration nationwide.

“Several Romanesque houses were built in St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York in the 1880s and 1890s,” Baker states. He precedes that statement, however, with something of a caveat: “Not a style for the masses, this pre-Gothic or English Norman-style mandated masonry construction. The massive rusticated walls and semicircular arches made these houses expensive to build. Never a popular residential style, even for those who could afford it, Romanesque houses were built for wealthy industrialists … ”