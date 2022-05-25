Hydrangeas Deserve High Praise for Their Chromatic Range and Versatility

Hydrangeas provide significant summer color for our landscapes. Mature plantings of the traditional PGs and native oakleaf plants offer excitement in otherwise green summer shade. As a single specimen, mass planting or long border, they make a statement when they bloom.

Excellent as cut flowers and for dried arrangements, hydrangeas offer a gardener versatility. Care must be taken when pruning hydrangeas, however, as flower bud formation varies by species. Some bloom only on new wood, some on old wood and others on all wood. Many of the newest selections are “recurrent” and will re-bloom over a longer season.

Others are dwarf and rarely need any pruning. Plant hunters and hybridizers have taken a keen interest in this genus and created many new and varied cultivars, selecting for improved flower form, compact habit and disease resistance. Some of the best new forms are available under the labels of Proven Winners and Monrovia Nursery.

Details on a few new hydrangea releases follow.

The first cascade hydrangea, ‘Fairytrail Bride,’ is not winter-hardy here, but is very adaptable for containers. It just needs the protection of your garage or basement during the worst winter months. With a lovely, trailing growth habit and very long bloom time, this 2022 Proven Winners release is an elegant addition to any patio.

‘Invincibelle Lace’ is a new nativar of H. arborescens with red stems and a loose habit. The Proven Winners 2022 release has lacy layered flowers, making it perfect for the more relaxed look of a natural garden. It can work well as a single specimen and will mature at about 5 feet.

‘Let’s Dance ¡Arriba!,’ another Proven Winners 2022 hydrangea, favors its macrophylla parentage with large round heads and fleshy leaves. It’s smaller than the older varieties and well suited to containers or mixed borders. Once it starts to bloom, it maintains color and interest until late autumn. Color varies by local pH, but expect a brilliant pink in our native limey soils.

Proven Winners’ ‘Wee Bit Giddy’ hydrangea, introduced last year, offers a big bang in a small package. With intense red flowers and rich green foliage, this neat knee-high selection is a durable, well-rated choice.

‘Cityline Mars’ has phenomenal big macrophylla mop heads of pink variegated flowers and sturdy mildew-resistant foliage – excellent as a cut flower and low border plant.

Proven Winners’ Hydrangea of the Year, ‘Little Quick Fire,’ is an award-winning, smaller version of ‘Quick Fire.’ One of the very first to bloom – nearly a month before most hydrangeas – it starts out white and shades to rose as it ages. It is midsize, maturing at 3 to 5 feet.

And keep an eye out for the newest H. serrata selections from Japan. Called mountain hydrangeas here, they are from higher altitudes and very bud-hardy. The ‘Tuff Stuff’ series, with recurring blooms of lace-cap style, will enhance any garden beautifully.

