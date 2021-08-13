How to Throw the Ultimate Sleepover in the St. Louis Metro Area

The end of summer is in sight, which means kids will be begging to have one last bash with their besties before the start of school. There’s no better way to help your kids say farewell to summer than with one sleepover to rule them all – complete with fancy forts, savory snacks and exciting entertainment! These local vendors are sure to set any slumber party up for success.
Movies are a must at a sleepover, so why not take this tradition to the next level with an outdoor home theater system? Grand Events makes a backyard movie on the big screen a breeze by including everything from the screen (a whopping 12 feet wide) to the dual speaker system to the Wi-Fi-capable Blu-ray player to all necessary cables.
Grand Events, 570 Rudder Road, Fenton, 636-343-7278, grandeventsstl.com
What’s a party without popcorn? Kirkwood Pop Co. has not only traditional flavors like butter, caramel and cheddar, but also custom creations like birthday cake, double chocolate-covered caramel, red hot cheddar and more. Plus, customers can even go completely custom, whether with the flavor of the popcorn itself or simply the label or tin design.
Kirkwood Pop Co., 108 N. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, 314-287-6331, kirkwoodpopco.com
St. Louis Children’s Party and Event Rentals’ spa parties are the perfect way to treat your mini-me – think mini manicures and pedicures (which include more than 50 nail polish choices), all-natural chocolate facials and nail art. You can even add a candy buffet, DIY crafts, a photo booth and more to your package.
St. Louis Children’s Party and Event Rentals, 636-373-4359, stlchildrensparty.com
No party is complete without a little something sweet, and The Sweet Divine’s treat boxes are more than sure to suffice. Typical treats include “cakesicles,” cupcakes, macarons, chocolate-covered Oreos and sugar cookies (to name a few) and are almost too elegant to enjoy – almost.
The Sweet Divine, 1801 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-669-9339, thesweetdivine.com
Kids will go crazy for a curated camping experience by Taylored Tents. This local company sets up a swanky tent and sitting area right in your backyard, so all kiddos in your party can sleep under the stars. You can even add an in-tent projector, a s’mores kit and outdoor games, such as Jenga, dominoes and more.
Taylored Tents, 314-626-4497, tayloredtents.com
Entrust The Tent Boutique to create a stunning sleepover in your space, complete with hand-crafted tents and darling décor. Choose from themes like mesmerizing sea, camping camo, tutu cute, hoop dreams and more. Add-ons include boutique spa robes, boutique makeup bags and sleepover squad shirts.
The Tent Boutique, thetentboutique.com
Foam Gone Bananas gives clean family fun a whole new meaning. Bring the kids out back and let Foam Gone Bananas crank up its foam cannon and music to create a foam-tastic event to start your evening right. Parents will love that the foam completely dissolves in about 20 minutes – all the fun without any fuss!
Foam Gone Bananas, 314-666-0515, foamgonebananas.com