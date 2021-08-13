How to Throw the Ultimate Sleepover in the St. Louis Metro Area

The end of summer is in sight, which means kids will be begging to have one last bash with their besties before the start of school. There’s no better way to help your kids say farewell to summer than with one sleepover to rule them all – complete with fancy forts, savory snacks and exciting entertainment! These local vendors are sure to set any slumber party up for success.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Movies are a must at a sleepover, so why not take this tradition to the next level with an outdoor home theater system? Grand Events makes a backyard movie on the big screen a breeze by including everything from the screen (a whopping 12 feet wide) to the dual speaker system to the Wi-Fi-capable Blu-ray player to all necessary cables.

Grand Events, 570 Rudder Road, Fenton, 636-343-7278, grandeventsstl.com

Poppin’ Party

What’s a party without popcorn? Kirkwood Pop Co. has not only traditional flavors like butter, caramel and cheddar, but also custom creations like birthday cake, double chocolate-covered caramel, red hot cheddar and more. Plus, customers can even go completely custom, whether with the flavor of the popcorn itself or simply the label or tin design.