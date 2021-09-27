How to Create the Perfect At-Home Schooling Space

With remote learning a reality for many, a proper home-schooling space can set students up for success. According to Bonboni Mercantile Co. owner Lauren Thorp, who created such a space for her two kids amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions this year, a home-schooling space should not only cultivate learning but also be cozy and customized to your kiddo.

“I designed it pretty intentionally with them in mind,” Thorp says. “I find that having a beautiful space helps me have better focus and attention, and it just makes me feel better emotionally, so I wanted to make sure that my kids felt that also during their school day.”

Before getting particular with the personalization component, Thorp stresses picking a specific space for home-schooling.

“I realize that is absolutely not possible for everyone, but if there’s a guest bedroom that doesn’t get a lot of use or even a basement, have a space that you know that you can close off that you can leave and mentally be kind of done for the day,” Thorp says. “And if that’s not possible, get creative with the spaces that don’t get a lot of use in your home, and repurpose them for a home-school space.”

For example, Thorp recommends a potentially oversize, unused closet.

“I’ve seen on Pinterest that you can take a big closet and kind of turn that into a little workroom,” Thorp says. “If there’s nothing like that, obviously, the kitchen table or the dining room table works, too.”