How to Bring Winter Birds to Your Yard in Missouri

Any cold, gray January day is brightened by activity at the bird feeders right outside the window. We get a colorful assortment of woodpeckers, wrens, chickadees and cardinals, with the occasional junco mixed in. To keep them all happy, we provide water, food and shelter.
Water is the easiest part. Our birdbath runs year-round with the aid of an electric birdbath heater in winter. Buy one at Wild Birds Unlimited in Oakville, or order online. Make sure your basin has enough depth to withstand freezing temperatures to protect your pump. If temperatures dip below 25 degrees, I add a kettle of very hot water at bedtime to give it a warm boost during the night. Only when lows dip below 20 degrees do I drain it and turn it off.
Food is a bit more complicated. I got tired of safflowers and unknown grasses sprouting below my feeders, and sunflower shells made an unsightly mess. To fix this, I switched to no-mess hulled seed mix. It costs more but involves zero waste and no cleanup time. The mourning doves pick up any spilled seed, so there are no unwanted weeds. Buy it in a 40-pound sack to make it more cost effective.
In cold weather, birds need more calories, so suet feeders are much appreciated by both resident and migratory birds. Unfortunately, squirrels find suet very attractive, too. This is easily solved by serving only hot-pepper suet. Birds don’t care and squirrels can’t stand it!
Earlier this winter, supply chain issues affected availability, so I learned how to make my own. Doing so is fast, easy and fun; check out my recipe below. The only unusual ingredient is chick starter, a high- nutrient and vitamin supplement that makes your homemade suet healthier for birds. I saved plastic cartons from previous commercial suet, but you can use a meatloaf pan and cut it to fit after it hardens.
The last thing birds need is shelter. Plant a few evergreens to create natural havens for roosting birds. Mine visit their nest boxes in inclement weather, so I defer cleanout of old nesting materials until late winter. Just remember, young chicks get a better start on clean bedding.
And while you are cleaning out the basement on a snowy day, watch for fun objects that can be converted into nesting platforms or cavities. One year, an old Easter basket hung in one of my trees housed two clutches of babies. Use your imagination!