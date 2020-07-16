How to Arrange Your Garden, Patio or Other Outdoor Spaces to Safely Welcome Guests

I have spent more time in the garden this year than ever before and have been delighted with every fresh bud and seedling (weeds excepted). The deep pleasure it’s given me has been key in sustaining my mental health through this long self-isolation. I now know every microclimate, shade and breeze of my garden and can choose the spot for outside distance visiting by temperature alone.

Managing such spaces well can make your own garden more inviting for outdoor entertaining during the metro area’s typically hot summer.

Area residents likely can expect another year, at least, of semi-isolation, with strict distancing of guests and BYOB requirements in place in my own garden.

I’ve been making some modifications to that garden to take this new normal into account. For one thing, I’ve been dressing down – shorts and sandals it is. Guests will be limited to two at a time, with visits dated at least three days apart, and all will be invited to sanitize hands at the stone entry table near the driveway. Hand sanitizing wipes and spray bottles will be at the ready, along with two kinds of insect repellent, one with essential oils only and one loaded with DEET (diethyltoluamide, the most common active ingredient for repelling bugs). The bug zapper will remain discreetly out of sight.

Guests and I will all wear masks until we’re settled in our seats, which will be placed 10 feet apart through an abundance of caution. Depending on circumstances, some guests will bring everything with them – wine, glasses, napkins, snacks or even dinner – and others will trust me to provide safe appetizers, ice, wine and mixed drinks.