HGTV’s 'Call the Closer' Shines a Spotlight on St. Louis’ Real Estate Market and Homes

Lauren Risley never really dreamed of being on TV. A few years ago, she just started making YouTube videos to market her real estate business in St. Louis. Fast-forward to today, and that autodidactic approach to marketing has led to the launch of Risley’s own HGTV show. In “Call the Closer,” Risley helps house-hunters who are hung up on not being able to find the right fit – and then shows them how, if their dream home doesn’t exist, she can create it for them.
“What a cool opportunity, right?” Risley says. “This is really nothing I ever imagined doing in my wildest dreams. Back in 2017, I was hearing in the real estate world that you should start marketing by video versus photos on social media, so I asked a friend of mine who does videography to make some YouTube videos. We did a YouTube channel, and it was pretty small; it wasn’t anything crazy. But a local production company, Coolfire, saw the videos and reached out.”
Risley says that at first, she was apprehensive, but then she had a change of heart.
“[The Coolfire representative] said, ‘If the show doesn’t get picked up, which it probably won’t – the odds are against us, typically – I’ll sign over all the rights to everything that we filmed, we will edit it for you, and you can use it for your marketing,’” Risley recalls. “And truly, that’s all I thought it was going to be. Then, one day, he said, ‘Hey, can you stop by the office? I wanted to chat with you about something,’ and I walked in and Steve [Luebbert], the producer, and Jeff [Keane], the founder and CEO of Coolfire, were standing there with a bottle of Champagne with tears in their eyes (they’ll deny that, but that is a true story). He popped a bottle of Champagne and said that we had gotten picked up by HGTV. It was pretty surreal. It still is.”
Risley, who grew up in St. Charles, entered the real estate industry nearly eight years after working in finance.
“I did mergers and acquisitions, so I sold privately owned companies,” Risley explains. “I learned a ton, met a lot of really cool people, but realized I can’t be out of town four days a week every week, if I’m going to have a personal life at all, and that I loved what I did but it wasn’t my passion. So, I just decided to do real estate full time.”
However, home renovation wasn’t necessarily a new endeavor for Risley.
“I have always loved real estate,” Risley says. “I bought my first house at 19. I had a friend who rehabbed houses, and he showed me the ropes and how to do different projects. In my early 20s, I started rehabbing houses.”
That passion for rehabbing properties is a key component to her show, “Call the Closer.”
“‘Call the Closer’ is really, if we’re being honest, [about] picky homebuyers – whether they’re picky by choice or situation,” Risley says. “They come to me, and we find out what has kept them in the perpetual house-hunting stage and hear what they want and help find a solution. A majority of the time, that’s them realizing your perfect house isn’t out there; we’re gonna have to make it. And most people work; they have a full-time job, and managing a renovation is pretty much a full-time job. So as a Realtor, it was nice to offer that concierge service where, if we can’t find what you’re looking for, we will find you something that checks most of the boxes, and then I will manage the project and renovate the property to make it check all the boxes.”
Such boxes include creating an open floor plan, an incredible master suite or a kitchen update. All of these projects and more are showcased in the first season of the show, which debuted on the network last November and was filmed throughout the metro area, including in Kirkwood and Ladue.
“I absolutely loved filming, and it’s such a cool experience and amazing opportunity,” Risley says. “I’d be happy to do more, but at the same time, it’s so nice to be able to get back to what I love doing and what brought the show to me in the first place, [which includes] being face to face with clients, helping clients sell their house and meeting new people. What makes me good at it is, I love it.”
Watch “Call the Closer” episodes now on HGTV or Discovery+. Learn more at hgtv.com/shows/call-the-closer.