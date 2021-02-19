Grow Your Greens: Early-Spring Crops to Plant in Your Garden Now

With spring just around the corner, I’m determined to enjoy to the greatest degree possible my garden, which has helped me maintain my sanity during the long nightmare of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gardening has been shown to benefit us in many ways, whether by simply enjoying immersion in the natural world or practicing intensive square-foot gardening. The visual reward of a perfect rosebud or visiting bluebirds helps boost our spirits. Actively gardening also helps us strengthen muscles, improve balance and provide aerobic exercise. A garden’s produce likewise helps us lose weight, reduce blood pressure and scale back diabetes.

In that light, start those early-spring crops, particularly the nutritious suite of leafy greens, now. Fresh greens abound with beneficial nutrients and contribute greatly to a healthy diet. A well-planned garden includes some varieties from each of the following groups: