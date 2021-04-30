Eventide Pennant Co. Crafts Custom Milestone Markers

Most moms can relate that capturing that monthly milestone of your mini is a must. So when Allison Lee learned she was expecting a little boy in 2017, she set out to create a monthly milestone marker of her own. The result? A personalized felt pennant that’s sweet, customizable and nostalgic.
“We didn’t plan on selling them, but then I had family and friends ask me to make them for them and their friends,” Lee says. “It just kind of organically started growing.”
At the time, Lee, who is a full-time elementary physical education teacher, had an Etsy shop of calligraphy creations. After receiving initial inquiries for pennants, though, she listed some on her existing Etsy site, and their popularity was unprecedented.
“The pennants took over the Etsy shop,” Lee says. “We shut down the calligraphy side in 2018, and then I brought my husband on to help [with pennants] in 2019.”
During 2019, Eventide Pennant Co. was officially founded.
“I just love it because it’s what I came up with for our first son,” says Lee, now a mom of three. “And I love the handmade aspect of it and the hand-lettering. There are other shops that have pennants with names on them, but you can tell when they have a font that they are using.”
Eventide Pennant Co. pennants are available in two sizes – a standard, which measures 11 by 18 inches from corner to tip, and a mini, which measures approximately 6½ by 10 inches – and customers get to choose their color combinations.
“That is really fun to see,” Lee says. “That is one of my favorite things, especially when the siding goes on at the end, to see what colors they have chosen to go together because so often they are colors I wouldn’t have put together but that I end up loving.”
Customers also get to choose from Lee’s three hand-lettered fonts.
“The block letters are very popular,” Lee says. “They take the longest to make so we have to do restocks of them, and they sell out within minutes every 10 to 12 days.”
The other fonts include cursive and what Lee calls freestyle.
“We just added the freestyle font, which is a little more playful than the other two, and I do each one by hand,” Lee says. “That has been really fun, too, and kind of gives me room for creativity and lets me just do what I want with things. I just got a message from someone that said, ‘I love it; I’m so glad that I took a risk,’ and it totally is a risk because people have no idea what I’m going to do with it, but it has been really fun! I love lettering, so it’s right up that alley.”
Although the custom name pennants can obviously be used as a monthly milestone marker, they have also become popular as décor.
“One of my favorites is in shared rooms where people often do inverse colors and put them over the kids’ beds,” Lee says. “That way they are their own, but they also go together.”
In addition to the custom name pennants, Eventide Pennant Co. sells felt bunting, city pennants and one-word pennants with words such as “explore” and “mama.” A very special offering is Lee’s forever pennant.
“The forever pennant was designed with adopting families and adopted children in mind,” Lee says. “We are not trying to make a profit off of it, so we have a choose-what-you-pay model, and it’s just a way to celebrate with adoptive families because we deeply value the symbolism of adoption.”
And something similarly worth celebrating is a major milestone for Eventide Pennant Co. – topping 2,500 sales.
“We did not imagine this,” Lee says. “I just thought it would be a couple orders a month like my calligraphy Etsy shop was, but it’s a lot more than that. We are just kind of going with it as it goes and grows. And it has just kept going.”
Eventide Pennant Co., eventidepennantco.com