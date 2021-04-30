Eventide Pennant Co. Crafts Custom Milestone Markers

Most moms can relate that capturing that monthly milestone of your mini is a must. So when Allison Lee learned she was expecting a little boy in 2017, she set out to create a monthly milestone marker of her own. The result? A personalized felt pennant that’s sweet, customizable and nostalgic.

“We didn’t plan on selling them, but then I had family and friends ask me to make them for them and their friends,” Lee says. “It just kind of organically started growing.”

At the time, Lee, who is a full-time elementary physical education teacher, had an Etsy shop of calligraphy creations. After receiving initial inquiries for pennants, though, she listed some on her existing Etsy site, and their popularity was unprecedented.

“The pennants took over the Etsy shop,” Lee says. “We shut down the calligraphy side in 2018, and then I brought my husband on to help [with pennants] in 2019.”

During 2019, Eventide Pennant Co. was officially founded.

“I just love it because it’s what I came up with for our first son,” says Lee, now a mom of three. “And I love the handmade aspect of it and the hand-lettering. There are other shops that have pennants with names on them, but you can tell when they have a font that they are using.”

Eventide Pennant Co. pennants are available in two sizes – a standard, which measures 11 by 18 inches from corner to tip, and a mini, which measures approximately 6½ by 10 inches – and customers get to choose their color combinations.

“That is really fun to see,” Lee says. “That is one of my favorite things, especially when the siding goes on at the end, to see what colors they have chosen to go together because so often they are colors I wouldn’t have put together but that I end up loving.”