Emily Hall Interiors Designs Nursery Worthy of Royalty

During a time when many were transitioning domestic spaces into home offices for remote work life, Emily Hall was reimaging a local couple’s home office in preparation for a different lifestyle change.

The namesake of St. Louis-based design firm Emily Hall Interiors says a University City couple was expecting their first child and wanted to transform their office into a peaceful nursery “fit for a prince.” The (then) mother-to-be envisioned a room inspired by French interior design styles, which Hall says she fancies, as well. “I love that look, so immediately fed off of her desire,” she says.

The modest room offered paneled walls, a drop ceiling and a small closet, so Hall planned her design in a way that would maximize the limited space. The closet needed special attention, so she enlisted the help of Saint Louis Closet Co. designer Maria Skornia.

“I opted to use curtains instead of doors on the closet to make it feel more open and suggested using the dresser as the changing table, instead of having an additional piece of furniture,” Hall says.

To create a luxurious aesthetic, yet maintain a cozy and inviting vibe, Hall layered a white sheepskin run on top of a low-pile wool rug. She also added Lucite -and-brass pulls chosen from Rock Hill’s Locks & Pulls Design Elements.

“We added pleated fabric to the sides of the crib to add more interest and texture,” Hall describes. “I love the extra layer that the bamboo blinds add.”