Easy, Expert Tips for Halloween Home Décor

Fall has arrived in all its colorful and chilly glory, which, for many folks, means it’s time for a home refresh. Still seeking autumnal inspiration? LN sought advice from local design queens to give you the scoop on ways to transform your home for the season.

Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath prides itself on creating spaces that are “nothing ordinary,” and for owner and designer Jenny Rausch, this is the best time of year to embrace one’s spooky side.

“I love decorating for Halloween because you can be so creative and do things that are totally unexpected … Create whatever it is that interests you,” she says in a YouTube video, inviting viewers on a virtual tour of her Halloween-inspired home.

Rausch drew inspiration for her décor from haunted houses, setting the dining room table for two skeletons she’s dubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Skeleton” and encouraging her daughters to decorate the fireplace with cobwebs and a pile of bones.

“I love Practical Magic and Hocus Pocus … The theater in the rooms, with all of the bottles and eyes of newt and pinch of bat or spider or whatever,” Rausch describes. “I think it’s magical and whimsical. I always create [a] kind of witch’s apothecary. I like to have cake plates for risers. I use these to create height.”