Drift Away to Your Happy Place with Help from Relaxing Home Décor

Breezy clouds and water impressions on wallpaper, rugs and table linens make for relaxing home décor.

Cotton sateen napkins and tablecloths with a watermarked effect were created by artist Jill Seale to add a bit of whimsy to tabletops. Seale studied the art of paper marbling under Italian masters in Florence, Italy. (jillseale.com)
Surya’s Aberdine pattern is a bestseller. The machine-woven polypropylene rug evokes roiling waves. (designanddetailstl.com)
Tempaper’s Clouds wallpaper captures your attention and holds it – until you’re ready to redesign. Then it’s incredibly easy to simply peel off and replace. Stay inspired without the worry of a long-term commitment. (tempaper.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

