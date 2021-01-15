Curate a Collected Home With The Commissary’s Pre-Loved Vintage Furnishings

Lauded St. Louis chef Ben Poremba once fancied himself the iconic Italian film star Marcello Mastroianni, outfitted with a Zegna tie, couture cuff links and a James Bond-style briefcase as he zipped around in his Jaguar collecting unique antiques.

Lucky for St. Louisans, these elegant accoutrements and vintage furnishings to refresh your home for the new year are now for sale at Poremba’s latest venture, The Commissary. Open along Cherokee Street since October, the sophisticated shop offers “pre-loved relics” resurrected from the culinary master’s personal stash of thoughtfully collected effects, dishware, furniture and home goods.

“I’ve always been a fan of thrifting and antiquing,” says Poremba, the head of Bengelina Hospitality Group and award-winning operator of Nixta & Bar Limón, Elaia & Olio, La Patisserie Chouquette and AO&Co. Market & Café.

The three-time James Beard Award Best Chef-Midwest semifinalist has been around the world, including living in Parma, Italy, while studying food culture and gastronomy at the University of Gastronomic Studies. Amid his travels and visits to auctions and estate sales, the Israeli native and culinary connoisseur accumulated a vast number of relics – and that gave him an idea. “We have stuff, and we had a place, so we thought to ourselves, ‘Why not?’” he says.

The new store’s space was originally slated as a commercial-grade commissary kitchen to prep and store food and equipment for production at Poremba’s restaurants. But the pandemic forced the chef to pivot the project. “COVID-19 made us shelf those plans for now,” he says. “We’ve been renting, so we needed to generate some revenue to cover up the expense. Also, over the years, we’ve amassed so much stuff, and the shutdown allowed us to pause and think about every aspect of our business.”