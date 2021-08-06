Clayton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Mansion Goes Viral

The whimsical, vibrant interior design of this Clayton home has gained attention across the globe, with some calling it an “‘Alice in Wonderland’ mansion.” The home was featured on the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account followed by 1.2 million people when it was listed on the market with Kirkwood’s Tadlock Brueggemann Real Estate.

The interior designer, Michael Wyrock, says he drew inspiration from the client’s unique personal items and eclectic art collection. Wyrock is the owner and senior designer of Nistenhaus Design, a St. Louis architectural and interior design firm, and Warehaus by Nistenhaus.

“This property is such a good example of how we see our clients’ homes being an expression of them as individuals,” he describes. “The approach in this home is to bring excitement to the inhabitants of its rooms. When being met with so many examples of vibrant art and a rainbow of paint and fabrics, it’s hard for a visitor not to press on, room by room, to see what each has in store for them. So I guess in that respect, there is a story unfolding that keeps you guessing, much like a fairy tale.”

Bold color and exuberant patterns and textures define the living area shown here. Wyrock points out the dazzling portrait of the late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as one of the most intriguing pieces of art in this space.