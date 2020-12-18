Choosing a Citrus Tree to Grow Inside Your Missouri Home

My grandmother from Florida had a beautiful garden with delightful citrus trees. When I was 10, she and my father conspired to take me to a tropical nursery to let me pick out my very own orange tree – a calamondin, a miniature orange with round, sour fruit used like a lime. Well-suited to pot culture, the decorative calamondin was the perfect starter tree for a lifelong obsession.

Citrus trees have been adored for centuries. The French built elegant orangeries to protect potted trees that would die if left out in the cold. Locally, Henry Shaw built the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Linnean House to overwinter his prized collection of citrus trees. Well-adapted for migratory indoor-outdoor movable pots, citrus trees will thrive in Missouri with just a good south-facing window for the winter.

I myself am addicted to citrus. The fragrance of orange blossoms and the anticipated tang of fresh lime juice cause me to salivate immediately.

Similar in size to my girlhood calamondin, but with sweeter fruit, is the handsome, oval ‘Nagami’ kumquat. With mild, olive-shaped fruits, it’s the most common variety in the U.S. Many lemon varieties also are recommended as houseplants, including the sweet Meyer and variegated pink Eureka. Kara mandarin and Oroblanco grapefruit grafted on dwarf stock also work well.

Lime varieties for pots include our common grocery store Bearss seedless (Persian) and the miniature Mexican (Key) lime. Kaffir is a Thai lime with aromatic leaves essential for a great tom yum soup. A chef’s favorite is the Australian finger lime with long, skinny, juicy fruits used as a culinary garnish. Palestine and Mexican sweet limes are low-acid fruits that are wonderful for juicing.