CENTRO Modern Furnishings in St. Louis Remains Go-To Retailer for Eames Elegance

Among its manifold other distinctions, CENTRO Modern Furnishings in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood ranks as Missouri’s only Authorized Herman Miller Retailer. Herman Miller represents the legacy purveyor of furnishings designed by protean native St. Louisan Charles Eames and his equally protean wife, Ray. Such furnishings include their iconic lounge chair and ottoman, which today look every bit as modern as when the Eameses created them in 1956. For Ladue News, J. Todd Lannom, who owns CENTRO with Ginny Stewart, reflects on the Eames legacy at their posh emporium.

How do you, as an expert in modern residential design, feel about being a high-level steward of the legacy of a couple as influential as the Eameses?

“Our focus since opening in 1998 has always been on providing authentic modern design – i.e., no knockoffs – to the public, and Herman Miller’s Eames archives run deep. We continue to learn about their productive lives and love to share those stories with our customers.”

For someone unfamiliar with the works of Charles and Ray Eames, how would you explain the ongoing popularity and almost uncanny currency of such works?

“I often consider Eames designs as the “gateway drug” to modern design. We hear from many customers that their uncle/father/grandfather owned an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, so I think people are drawn to that chair in particular for sentimental reasons. Its pop-culture status is propagated through continued use of the chair in movies, advertisements and design-magazine layouts. The design is aspirational yet attainable – as opposed to, say, a luxury automobile – and it’s a product that can be used, enjoyed and broken in before being passed down to the next generation. There’s something nice about saying, ‘This will be yours someday’ – a statement that can’t often be made in our current throwaway economy.”