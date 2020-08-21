Castle Design Creates a Contemporary Penthouse Home in St. Louis’ Central West End Neighborhood

For Dana Romeis’ clients, moving into this “Zen-like” penthouse in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood meant downsizing from a 6,000-square-foot suburban home to a 3,500-square-foot city space.

As a senior designer for Clayton’s Castle Design, Romeis knew how to meet her clients’ expectations and worked collaboratively to create a warm and inviting home with a bold, contemporary aesthetic.

“The client gave us a list of words such as relaxed, contrast, uncluttered, asymmetrical, organic, friendly, sophisticated, texture, an element of surprise,” Romeis says. “These words gave us a road map to follow that was exciting and delightfully challenging.”

Romeis’ team worked with architect Helen Lee of St. Louis’ TAO + LEE Associates and Higginbotham Bros., area custom homebuilders in Warson Woods, and allowed the room’s layout to inspire its design.

“The layers of ceiling heights and the soft wall of sheer fabric at the windows softened the crisp, harder surfaces,” Romeis says. “The fireplace façade quietly speaks in a language of texture. Just as the sheer drapery creates a contrast to the floor and walls, the texture of the fireplace is a wonderful surprise.”

Cleverly placed cabinetry serves as a sophisticated-yet-functional element in the open-concept living and dining room. Entry to the master bedroom is disguised by oak cabinetry, and custom casework throughout the room maximizes storage space.