Castle Design Creates a Contemporary Penthouse Home in St. Louis’ Central West End Neighborhood

For Dana Romeis’ clients, moving into this “Zen-like” penthouse in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood meant downsizing from a 6,000-square-foot suburban home to a 3,500-square-foot city space.
As a senior designer for Clayton’s Castle Design, Romeis knew how to meet her clients’ expectations and worked collaboratively to create a warm and inviting home with a bold, contemporary aesthetic.
“The client gave us a list of words such as relaxed, contrast, uncluttered, asymmetrical, organic, friendly, sophisticated, texture, an element of surprise,” Romeis says. “These words gave us a road map to follow that was exciting and delightfully challenging.”
Romeis’ team worked with architect Helen Lee of St. Louis’ TAO + LEE Associates and Higginbotham Bros., area custom homebuilders in Warson Woods, and allowed the room’s layout to inspire its design.
“The layers of ceiling heights and the soft wall of sheer fabric at the windows softened the crisp, harder surfaces,” Romeis says. “The fireplace façade quietly speaks in a language of texture. Just as the sheer drapery creates a contrast to the floor and walls, the texture of the fireplace is a wonderful surprise.”
Cleverly placed cabinetry serves as a sophisticated-yet-functional element in the open-concept living and dining room. Entry to the master bedroom is disguised by oak cabinetry, and custom casework throughout the room maximizes storage space.
“This beautiful-yet-functional storage, shown in a rift-cut oak with washed silver glaze, ensures that the light-filled space remains peaceful and uncluttered and perfectly frames the homeowners’ modern art collection,” Romeis says.
The clients’ art collection, which includes pieces from the 1960s and ’70s, heavily influenced the color palette. “We opted for colors just off from primary [colors], fabrics with texture [and] no patterns to conflict with the art,” Romeis says. And speaking of art – Romeis describes the Ingo Maurer chandelier over the dining table as an additional, functional piece of art.
Romeis says she’s grateful for “the perfect collaboration between client, architect and contractor” that brought this project to its successful completion. She advises people renovating their home to enlist a team that they will enjoy working with throughout the project’s duration.
“Find the right people for the kind of work you want to accomplish,” she says, “and then trust them to get you there.”
Castle Design, 7707 Clayton Road, Clayton, 314-727-6622, emilycastle.com
TAO + LEE Associates, Inc., 411 N. 10th St., Suite 402, St. Louis, 314-446-0885, taolee.com
Higginbotham Bros., Inc., 10129 Manchester Road,, St. Louis, 314-993-0079, homesbyhigginbotham.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!