C&M Interiors Styles an Elegant Mudroom for Frontenac Family

“Mudrooms are typically the first room homeowners see when they walk in from their garage to their home,” says Maria Hogrefe, co-owner of C&M Interiors. “This is an opportunity to go with a design strategy that says, ‘This is me; this is my home. This is a reflection of how I want to feel.’”

The mudroom pictured here was only a small part of a major new build in Frontenac, constructed by Kirkwood’s NJL Custom Homes. In a home filled with intriguing interior spaces and dazzling décor, not even this pedestrian, sometimes-messy room was overlooked.

Hogrefe and Channing Krichevsky, the University City-based founders and principal designers at C&M, say their clients “are very practical but have a keen eye for quality and traditional charm.”

Throughout the Frontenac home, the designers aimed for a look of “casual elegance” that incorporated decorative light fixtures, crisp paint colors, statement wallpaper and Japanese-inspired accessories. One of the clients had lived in Japan for some time and found a series of pagoda prints that ended up on the mudroom walls.