Building St. Louis: Sam Fox School Professors Reflect on History of Local Residential Developments, Current Trends

From colonial times to the present, the metro area has long laid claim to an extraordinarily rich architectural past – and rightly so. But what of its future?

To obtain in-depth, cutting-edge insights into that topic, one need only survey two distinguished faculty members of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis: Eric Mumford, Rebecca and John Voyles Professor of Architecture, and Patty Heyda, associate professor of urban design and architecture.

Heyda also co-wrote the 2016 text Rebuilding the American City, one chapter of which focuses on McRee Town, now known as Botanical Heights – a St. Louis neighborhood both she and Mumford repeatedly cite.

First, the two of them reflect on how architectural trends in the area have shifted during this millennium – including societal impacts of such shifts.

“Earlier debates about traditional versus modern design seem to have become less intense here,” Mumford says. “There’s also less controversy about the importance of trying to use design to positively effect social change …

“There’s also been a notable shift since the 1990s toward replacing existing housing with more expensive housing in the suburbs. This has often resulted in tearing down smaller, older homes and replacing them with larger ones. Occasionally, modern houses and their surrounding landscapes of real architectural value have been destroyed in this way. Concerns about this may be increasing.”

Heyda concurs with her colleague, expanding on his answers.