BeLovely Curates Self-Care Products for the Home Through Ballwin-Based Online Shop

What does it mean to be lovely? It’s about having peace, balance and being well, according to Ja’Net Daniels, founder-owner of BeLovely, a St. Louis-based online marketplace for all things self-care.
BeLovely, which will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Sept. 29, is a first-time venture into entrepreneurship for Daniels. “I wanted it to be something I would be really passionate about, and people taking care of themselves and being able to refill their own cup so they can help others is so important to me,” she says.
Daniels went on a self-care journey of her own a few years ago, when she found herself craving the rejuvenated and relaxed feeling she experienced on vacation once she returned to everyday life. Yet Daniels realized that unless she focused on relaxing and recentering each day, she couldn’t achieve that feeling.
“It really came down to finding 20, even 10 minutes a day for myself,” Daniels says. “Maybe I would journal for 10 minutes or meditate for 20, or sometimes it was taking a hot bath with my favorite oil. I started talking to my friends and family and sharing what I was learning and enjoying, and that’s how BeLovely was born.”
Daniels had spent her whole career in the corporate world but was inspired in the winter of 2019 by a female friend who’d recently started her own business. After the two had spoken, combined with Daniels’ positive feedback in sharing her tips, tricks and product recommendations with friends and family, she decided to expand to a wider audience with the official launch of BeLovely last September.
The curated merchandise on BeLovely’s site aims to restore mindfulness and encourage self-care; it ranges across the categories of candles, bath and body, essential oils and diffusers, crystals, journals and guidebooks, jewelry and more. Bestsellers include the clean-burning soy candles, smudge sticks, bath salts, soaks, bombs and oils.
In addition to sampling and placing her official stamp of approval on every product sold via BeLovely, Daniels, a female person of color, aims to lift and empower voices like hers by seeking and sourcing the majority of the products from female makers, artisans and small-business owners. For example, the dainty handmade ring dishes are from Alabama-based Prodigal Pottery, a female-owned business that is dedicated to providing jobs, fair wages and skills to women fleeing domestic abuse and the threat of becoming unhoused.
“I was inspired by my daughter – she’s an artist who graduated from art school last year,” Daniels says. “She introduced me to this whole world of not just art, but particularly women in art, and understanding the need to amplify their voices. So I thought, what better way for me to support other women, especially women artisans and fellow business owners, than to use this platform as I’m procuring items to specifically look for and highlight their work, as well?”
In addition to selling on its website, BeLovely opened a stall at Ballwin’s Painted Tree Marketplace boutique in May. Daniels (with the help of her family) also regularly attends pop-up events and festivals in the metro area, including the upcoming Procure Marketplace on Aug. 29, The Taste of Black St. Louis on Sept. 10 to 12 and the Kirkwood Greentree Festival on Sept. 18 and 19.
For BeLovely’s one-year anniversary on Sept. 29, Daniels is in the process of launching a line of BeLovely candles, as well as BeLovely bath and body products – an endeavor she aims to ramp up in the future.
“My story is not unique,” Daniels says. “I’ve spoken with so many people who are in similar situations and looking for balance. BeLovely is there to empower and support. It’s helping all ages, all different walks of life – people just want to feel good.
BeLovely, 833-325-6835, belovely.online
Painted Tree Marketplace, 14850 Manchester Road, Ballwin, 636-888-2661, paintedtree.com