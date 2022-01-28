Bee Hygge: The Cozy and Contemporary Quilts That Have St. Louis Buzzing

Linda Caplinger isn’t just creating contemporary quilts – she’s creating a precious piece of hygge for your home. And hygge – the Danish term meaning the feeling of cozy contentment – is what Caplinger is all about.
“Quilts are made to be loved and cherished, passed down through many generations, and to create warm feelings of home and tradition, safety and security,” says Caplinger, who founded Bee Hygge (pronounced hoo-ga) in October 2019. “While hygge may look different to each person, the feelings are all the same. Your home, your space, should be a place that embodies warmth, joy and contentment. My comfy couch, my favorite quilt, daydreaming while watching the rain … that’s hygge! I haven’t met a single person who doesn’t want that or need it or even just recognize the importance of it.”
It’s a concept Caplinger believes her quilts eloquently complement.
“I describe my quilts as being wrapped in a hug,” Caplinger says. “When you have that texture, the warmth … Those two things combined can be very comforting for people.”
Bee Hygge quilts are often made of a linen blend. “The reason I love it so much is linen can be very cooling to the touch, and it is also insulating, so it’s not seasonal,” Caplinger explains. “It’s also very textured, so it doesn’t have the sheen or sleekness of some of the cottons.”
Customers can also choose between a 100 percent wool or cotton batting, which is the centermost layer to a quilt.
“Wool batting is the warmest and makes a lightweight, yet lofty, quilt with just the right amount of puff,” Caplinger says. “Cotton batting provides warmth and a heavier, smoother finish.”
However, it’s not only the comfort that has captured the attention of clients but also the aesthetic.
“I normally use all solid colors, which is more modern than some of the traditional printed fabrics that have been used forever,” Caplinger says.
By way of example, the Affinity quilt, which was designed by Caplinger herself, is available in three colorways: cool neutrals (shades of gray and a dusty blue), warm neutrals (taupes and olive green) and black and white.
“I designed it to have a more of a simplistic, minimalist feel to it,” Caplinger says. “I have a personal attraction to the moon and mountains. We have a cabin in the mountains in Colorado, and that is a place where I love to go to just be surrounded in nature. Everything about it is serene. So I brought both of those concepts into my pattern.”
However, it certainly isn’t the only pattern to pick from, as Caplinger also creates custom quilts. So regardless of whether you need a quilt to coordinate with a nursery or simply something soft to snuggle, she has options for you.
“We go through patterns, we go through colors, and if you have something in mind you’ve seen, I can incorporate that as well,” Caplinger says. “I’ve also done quilts where people give me a color palette or a mom-to-be sends me their Pinterest board of their nursery. That’s been fun, to see how they want their Pinterest-perfect nursery and how I can design a quilt that fits into that.”
And with Caplinger at the helm, you’re sure to receive a handcrafted, heartfelt heirloom.
“All of my quilts are done on a domestic sewing machine, so I think that adds much more of a personal touch to it, to know that this quilt has been in my hands for this long,” Caplinger says. “And I have loved every single custom quilt that I’ve ever made. It’s really a labor of love. Some I might not have chosen that pattern or I might not have chosen those colors or that fabric, but once it starts coming together, I just completely fall in love with every quilt I make. I realize I’m gonna have trouble giving this one up and not keeping it for myself. And I can say that about every quilt and absolutely mean it.”
Bee Hygge, 314-807-4360, beehygge.com