Ashley MacDonald Floral Designs Launches Dried Floral Accessories, Home Décor Line

Named for the ancient Greek word for unconditional love – agape – Ashley MacDonald’s new line of accessories and home décor evokes the same elegant, ethereal feel as her bestselling, bespoke wedding florals. LN recently caught up with MacDonald to learn more about how Agape – now available on Etsy – took flight.

What sparked the launch of your new Agape line?

The vision for Agape came to me as I was planning a floral shoot for my company, Ashley MacDonald Floral Designs, which specializes in wedding design and florals. I was preparing for a floral-styled photo shoot, and I had a vision of this angelic bride with white wings. As I began to prepare for the design of the wings, I decided to use dried and preserved florals and began sourcing items that would complement the shape and style of the wings. Inspiration for new products quickly consumed my mind, and I began my journey carefully creating unique and sophisticated pieces. Agape, an ancient Greek word, is the highest form of love – unconditional love. And from this, my inspiration took flight.

What inspires your designs?

Most of my inspiration comes from being so immersed in the wedding world. All of Agape’s products are very bridal-inspired. The brand is light and pure, and in using items such as florals and crystals, the accessory line lends itself as the perfect accent for a bride on her special day, and the home décor line shares the same aesthetic.

Describe the accessories and home décor in your Agape line.