Arin Solange at Home: St. Louis Blogger Inspires National Audience with Interior Design, Lifestyle Tips and Tricks

Since 2017, St. Louis’ DIY darling, Arin Jura, has been sharing stunning IKEA hacks, upscale room renovations and more on her blog, Arin Solange at Home. And now, after being featured in Better Homes & Gardens, Jura is even more inspired to share her stunning squares on her platforms.

“That was literally the most amazing feeling ever,” says Jura of the venerable magazine’s piece that showcased her DIY wall-mounted art easel. “It was a DIY I had done to fit a need for our family, and I wanted to make it look good. So when Betters Homes & Gardens came to me, and that’s what they wanted to put in there, it was such an honor. I felt like it was such a cool experience to have something that I just felt like really embodied what I share to be in the magazine for the first time.”

Jura started Arin Solange at Home to share her DIY hobby with friends and family; however, it quickly broke beyond her circle.

“It started catching traction, and now, it has been such a joy to not just share for friends and family, but to really share these things I pour my heart and soul into for many other people,” Jura says. “I would definitely consider myself a lifestyle blogger with a heavy emphasis in DIY and home décor, but I blog about basically everything that makes a mom’s world go round.”

Jura’s fave DIYs to this day are her IKEA BILLY bookcase built-in hack, in which she created a stunning office built-in with the company’s bookcases, as well as one for the nursery of her youngest daughter, Goldie.